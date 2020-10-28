Lewis B. Mogg
The Lord's angels came by Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020 and took Lewis B. Mogg home to meet his heavenly Lord and Savior. Lewis was born in Owosso, Jan. 27, 1934, son the late Lewis A. and Mary V. (Bradley) Mogg. On Nov. 24, 1956 he married Alice Dickinson, who he leaves behind after nearly 64 years of marriage; and five children, Tonia (Brad) Crampton of Midland, Lewis Craig Mogg of Clare, Kimberly Spence of Woodbridge, Va., Valerie (Dan) Lueders of Midland and Dedra (Patrick) Channell of Travelers Rest, S.C.; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Mary Ellen Bullard of Midland; sister-in-law, Linda Mogg of Midland; brother-in-law, Donald Studebaker of Midland; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Studebaker; brother, Elmer Mogg; infant brothers, James and Joseph; and brother-in-law, Edward Bullard.
Lewis honorably served with the U.S. Army Special Forces and worked for The Dow Chemical Co. His past accomplishments include: Wise Township supervisor and assessor, pastor of the Coleman Community of Christ church and on various church boards, involved in the Big Brother program and the Isabella County 4-H programs, the Coleman Athletic Booster Club, and volunteer with many agencies.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Lewis B. Mogg will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Coleman VFW Post 1071, 104 N 4th Street, Coleman MI 48618, with High Priest Evangelist Rodney Colmus officiating. Graveside committal rites will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Denver Township Cemetery, with military honors presented by the U.S. Army, and the Coleman VFW Post 1071.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Community of Christ - Coleman branch, 407 E. Adams St. PO Box 471, Coleman MI 48618; or Residential Hospice, www.residentialhealthgroup.com
Arrangements for Lewis B. Mogg have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, Midland.