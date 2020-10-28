1/1
Lewis B. Mogg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis B. Mogg
The Lord's angels came by Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020 and took Lewis B. Mogg home to meet his heavenly Lord and Savior. Lewis was born in Owosso, Jan. 27, 1934, son the late Lewis A. and Mary V. (Bradley) Mogg. On Nov. 24, 1956 he married Alice Dickinson, who he leaves behind after nearly 64 years of marriage; and five children, Tonia (Brad) Crampton of Midland, Lewis Craig Mogg of Clare, Kimberly Spence of Woodbridge, Va., Valerie (Dan) Lueders of Midland and Dedra (Patrick) Channell of Travelers Rest, S.C.; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Mary Ellen Bullard of Midland; sister-in-law, Linda Mogg of Midland; brother-in-law, Donald Studebaker of Midland; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Studebaker; brother, Elmer Mogg; infant brothers, James and Joseph; and brother-in-law, Edward Bullard.
Lewis honorably served with the U.S. Army Special Forces and worked for The Dow Chemical Co. His past accomplishments include: Wise Township supervisor and assessor, pastor of the Coleman Community of Christ church and on various church boards, involved in the Big Brother program and the Isabella County 4-H programs, the Coleman Athletic Booster Club, and volunteer with many agencies.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Lewis B. Mogg will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Coleman VFW Post 1071, 104 N 4th Street, Coleman MI 48618, with High Priest Evangelist Rodney Colmus officiating. Graveside committal rites will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Denver Township Cemetery, with military honors presented by the U.S. Army, and the Coleman VFW Post 1071.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Community of Christ - Coleman branch, 407 E. Adams St. PO Box 471, Coleman MI 48618; or Residential Hospice, www.residentialhealthgroup.com
Arrangements for Lewis B. Mogg have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, Midland.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved