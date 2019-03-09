Lewis John Meyers (better known as Lew or LJ), beloved husband, father and grandfather, entered his heavenly home, Feb. 18, 2019 from his earthly home in Cornwall, Pa. at the age of 88. Above everything else, Lew was about family and service. Born into the Meyers' family to John and Lily, Oct. 3, 1930 in Parkers Prairie, Minn., he then joined God's family through Holy Baptism. Lew was a steadfast older brother to Gladys, Tom and Florence. At the age of 21, heeding the call of service, he joined the U.S. Air Force
where he received training as an air traffic controller. Lew proudly served his country for four years that included a tour of duty in Korea during the Korean War
. During that time, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and of course (for those that knew him), the Good Conduct Medal. After returning to the states, he continued as a federal air traffic controller. Lew joined the Wecker family through marriage to Helen Emma Wecker on April 19, 1963. Together they raised their family of four amazing spectacular children: Lisa (husband Dwight), Jeff (wife Shannon), John and Jana. After almost 30 years of distinguished service, he retired from Air Traffic Control and went on to manage Arrowhead Lutheran Camp and Dogwood Campground near Lake Arrowhead, Calif. In 2005, he and Helen moved to Pennsylvania to live closer to their youngest daughter. His family expanded as he became grandfather to Roxy (Jeff and Shannon), Connor and Caleb (Jana), and Michael (John). Lew's greatest joys were spending time with his family, traveling, history, watching sports and firing up the grill! He proudly attended hundreds of plays, concerts, games and other events for his kids and grandkids. He traveled often with his family and with each of his children individually. He shared his sense of humor with everyone around him (whether they wanted him to or not). LJ was a gentle man, loved by all who knew him. His empty chair at the family dinner table leaves a hole that cannot be filled but remains as a reminder of a life of unassuming, dependable love and service to his family, his country and his Lord.
The funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family of Lew will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Valley Lutheran High School (Saginaw), St. John's Lutheran School (Midland) or Peace Lutheran School (Saginaw). The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Hospice & Community Care (and Donna, Barb, Dianna, and Lisa in particular) for all their love and care during the last six months.
It was the little things: putting a note in the lunchbox, attending a concert or game, playing in the pool even though he could not swim, watching a fashion show of new clothes, keeping the car filled up with gas, warming it up in the morning, etc. 88 years of the little things add up to a lifetime of one big thing - family.
Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.