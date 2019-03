Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Meyers. View Sign





The funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family of Lew will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Valley Lutheran High School (Saginaw), St. John's Lutheran School (Midland) or Peace Lutheran School (Saginaw). The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Hospice & Community Care (and Donna, Barb, Dianna, and Lisa in particular) for all their love and care during the last six months.



It was the little things: putting a note in the lunchbox, attending a concert or game, playing in the pool even though he could not swim, watching a fashion show of new clothes, keeping the car filled up with gas, warming it up in the morning, etc. 88 years of the little things add up to a lifetime of one big thing - family.



Arrangements are in the care of Ware- Lewis John Meyers (better known as Lew or LJ), beloved husband, father and grandfather, entered his heavenly home, Feb. 18, 2019 from his earthly home in Cornwall, Pa. at the age of 88. Above everything else, Lew was about family and service. Born into the Meyers' family to John and Lily, Oct. 3, 1930 in Parkers Prairie, Minn., he then joined God's family through Holy Baptism. Lew was a steadfast older brother to Gladys, Tom and Florence. At the age of 21, heeding the call of service, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he received training as an air traffic controller. Lew proudly served his country for four years that included a tour of duty in Korea during the Korean War . During that time, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and of course (for those that knew him), the Good Conduct Medal. After returning to the states, he continued as a federal air traffic controller. Lew joined the Wecker family through marriage to Helen Emma Wecker on April 19, 1963. Together they raised their family of four amazing spectacular children: Lisa (husband Dwight), Jeff (wife Shannon), John and Jana. After almost 30 years of distinguished service, he retired from Air Traffic Control and went on to manage Arrowhead Lutheran Camp and Dogwood Campground near Lake Arrowhead, Calif. In 2005, he and Helen moved to Pennsylvania to live closer to their youngest daughter. His family expanded as he became grandfather to Roxy (Jeff and Shannon), Connor and Caleb (Jana), and Michael (John). Lew's greatest joys were spending time with his family, traveling, history, watching sports and firing up the grill! He proudly attended hundreds of plays, concerts, games and other events for his kids and grandkids. He traveled often with his family and with each of his children individually. He shared his sense of humor with everyone around him (whether they wanted him to or not). LJ was a gentle man, loved by all who knew him. His empty chair at the family dinner table leaves a hole that cannot be filled but remains as a reminder of a life of unassuming, dependable love and service to his family, his country and his Lord.The funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family of Lew will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Valley Lutheran High School (Saginaw), St. John's Lutheran School (Midland) or Peace Lutheran School (Saginaw). The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Hospice & Community Care (and Donna, Barb, Dianna, and Lisa in particular) for all their love and care during the last six months.It was the little things: putting a note in the lunchbox, attending a concert or game, playing in the pool even though he could not swim, watching a fashion show of new clothes, keeping the car filled up with gas, warming it up in the morning, etc. 88 years of the little things add up to a lifetime of one big thing - family.Arrangements are in the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 631-2292 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Korean War Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close