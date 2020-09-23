Lida M. Court
Lida M. Court, 93, of Coleman, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born June 5, 1927 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Buryl and Ruby Strong. Lida M. Strong married Rolland B. Court on July 8, 1950 in Farwell. He preceded her in death, June 6, 2018. She graduated with a degree in teaching from CMU in 1949. Lida taught music and first grade in Florida, Clare and Beaverton. She retired from Coleman Community Schools in 1987 after more than 30 years teaching in the elementary school. Lida enjoyed music, both playing and instructing. She loved to read. Family was her greatest joy, especially time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Daniel Court of Florida, James and Vivian Court of Coleman, Robert Court of Coleman; grandchildren, Jacob, Ally and Christian. Lida was also preceded in death by her son, William "Bill" Court.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church, Coleman, with the Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 3-8 p.m. and starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
