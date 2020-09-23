1/1
Lida M. Court
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lida M. Court
Lida M. Court, 93, of Coleman, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born June 5, 1927 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Buryl and Ruby Strong. Lida M. Strong married Rolland B. Court on July 8, 1950 in Farwell. He preceded her in death, June 6, 2018. She graduated with a degree in teaching from CMU in 1949. Lida taught music and first grade in Florida, Clare and Beaverton. She retired from Coleman Community Schools in 1987 after more than 30 years teaching in the elementary school. Lida enjoyed music, both playing and instructing. She loved to read. Family was her greatest joy, especially time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Daniel Court of Florida, James and Vivian Court of Coleman, Robert Court of Coleman; grandchildren, Jacob, Ally and Christian. Lida was also preceded in death by her son, William "Bill" Court.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church, Coleman, with the Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 3-8 p.m. and starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved