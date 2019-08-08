Lillian L. Lovely, 73 of Midland, died Monday evening, August 5, 2019 at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. A memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Her family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Lillian's family. A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of the newspaper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.