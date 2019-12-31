Lily Lorraine (Hughes) Anger, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at her residence, Wellspring Assisted Living in Saginaw. She was born in Midland, April 13, 1930, to John and Elsie (Anderson) Hughes. On Aug. 20, 1955 Lily married A. Lee Anger and they had 64 years together before he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2019.
Lily graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 1953, earning her degree in elementary education. In addition, she earned her master's degree from the University of Michigan
in 1956. In her early teaching years, she taught for Midland Public Schools and Saginaw Public Schools. Beginning in 1966, she taught at Weiss Elementary School for Saginaw Township Community Schools, teaching first, second and third grades before her retirement in 1993.
Lily enjoyed craft activities, especially sewing. She shared this hobby with her third graders, as every student spent Friday afternoons making their own Muppet puppet and then performing puppet shows. Following her retirement, she enjoyed quilting, looming and gardening. She also went on mission trips to Haiti, Panama, Mexico and Kazakhstan, where the primary focus was church/school construction.
Lily is survived by her three children, Alan (Paula) Anger, Alison (David) Michelson, and Leann Nicholas. In addition, she leaves five grandchildren, Robin (Scott) Simmons, Ryan (Jennifer) Michelson, Stacy (Devin) Mistry, Brent (Sara) Schneider and Keith Anger. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren, Tanner and Leah Simmons, Morgan, Connor, and Gracelyn Michelson, Cohen and Tristan Mistry, Cash Schneider, and Sofia Anger. Her siblings also survive her, Marjorie M. Kunz of Flushing, Michigan and James (Joyce) Hughes of Midland; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Compton officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Saginaw Township Community Schools Foundation in Lily Anger's memory.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anger family; to share a special memory please visit smithminer.com