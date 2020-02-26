Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda E. Cassaday. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda E. Cassaday

Linda E. Cassaday, 73, of Hope, walked on peacefully to heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer. The eldest daughter of William and Barbara (Still) Gilde was born in Cadillac, Feb. 10, 1947. She was a 1964 graduate of Midland High School. Linda had worked for a lawyer's office, was a real estate agent and later worked and retired from Community Mental Health after 23 years of service in 2009. She was a proud member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indian and a member of Hope United Methodist Church. As the family grew, so did the activities, from snowmobiling with the kids to camping, but most of all she enjoyed watching the family play sports. Linda loved getting her family together and making them way too much food. She loved to read and was always thumbing through cookbooks looking for the next big taste. Linda always enjoyed traveling to one of her favorite places, Las Vegas and even broaden her travels by going to Italy with Ron.

Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Ronald Cassaday, whom she married on Dec. 5, 1970 in Sanford, whom she meet in 1968 at the local drive-in; her six children, Ruth Rogers of Midland, Jacque (Jason) Adams of Brighton, Kyle (Mary) Cassaday of Hope, Janessa (Shane) Bremer of Hope, Kevin (Kelli) Cassaday of Lansing; eight grandchildren, Carl (Marie) Rhonin, Cameron, Payne Cassaday, Caden, Aubrey Adams, Kaitlyn, Madalyn and Lance Bremer; her mother, Barbara Gilde of Midland; sister, Donna Dobson of Sierra Vista, Ariz. Linda was preceded in death by her father, William Gilde; daughter, Denise Rogers; sister, Sandra Norvell.

Funeral services for Linda will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Private interment will be in New Hope Township Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cancer Services of Midland. Giga-waabamin menawaa "See you again."





Linda E. CassadayLinda E. Cassaday, 73, of Hope, walked on peacefully to heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer. The eldest daughter of William and Barbara (Still) Gilde was born in Cadillac, Feb. 10, 1947. She was a 1964 graduate of Midland High School. Linda had worked for a lawyer's office, was a real estate agent and later worked and retired from Community Mental Health after 23 years of service in 2009. She was a proud member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indian and a member of Hope United Methodist Church. As the family grew, so did the activities, from snowmobiling with the kids to camping, but most of all she enjoyed watching the family play sports. Linda loved getting her family together and making them way too much food. She loved to read and was always thumbing through cookbooks looking for the next big taste. Linda always enjoyed traveling to one of her favorite places, Las Vegas and even broaden her travels by going to Italy with Ron.Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Ronald Cassaday, whom she married on Dec. 5, 1970 in Sanford, whom she meet in 1968 at the local drive-in; her six children, Ruth Rogers of Midland, Jacque (Jason) Adams of Brighton, Kyle (Mary) Cassaday of Hope, Janessa (Shane) Bremer of Hope, Kevin (Kelli) Cassaday of Lansing; eight grandchildren, Carl (Marie) Rhonin, Cameron, Payne Cassaday, Caden, Aubrey Adams, Kaitlyn, Madalyn and Lance Bremer; her mother, Barbara Gilde of Midland; sister, Donna Dobson of Sierra Vista, Ariz. Linda was preceded in death by her father, William Gilde; daughter, Denise Rogers; sister, Sandra Norvell.Funeral services for Linda will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Private interment will be in New Hope Township Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cancer Services of Midland. Giga-waabamin menawaa "See you again." Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close