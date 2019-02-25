Linda Elaine deRuette, 64 of Midland, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at MediLodge. She was born Dec. 26, 1954 in Midland, daughter of the late Ernest Devericks and Evelyn (Long) Perry. Linda graduated from Bullock Creek High School in 1973 and earned her Associate's Degree from Delta College. On Dec. 26, 1980, her 26th birthday, she married Luc deRuette in Midland. Linda was an avid reader, crafter and baker who enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing Bingo. She will forever be remembered as the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.



Linda is survived by her husband Luc deRuette; daughter Jamie Cunningham; grandchildren Jenna (Brandon) Gonyon, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Cunningham and Bailey Cunningham; great grandchildren Benjamin Gonyon and Conner Gonyon; sisters Nancy Eckelburger, JoAnn (Mike) Halladay, Rosemary Rider, and Betty (Maurice) Miles; sisters-in-law Brigitte Gagnon, Yolanda Robinson, and Cecile deRuette; as well as brother-in-law Christian (Raymond) deRuette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law George Rider.



Funeral services for Linda will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 from the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 West Wheeler Street, with Pastor Calvin Long officiating. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider her husband, Luc deRuette. Linda's family would like to thank all the staff at MediLodge of Midland, Brittany Manor and MidMichigan Home Care for the wonderful care they gave her.