Linda Fox
Linda M. Fox (Johnston) passed peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her home in Sanford. She was born to Arnold and Letha Johnston on Feb. 12, 1943 in Harrisville. She was the only girl of four children.
She graduated from Alcona High School in 1961 and attended Alpena Community College. In 1962 she married Robert Fox in Alpena and moved to Mount Pleasant where Robert attended CMU. While living in Mount Pleasant she took a job at CMU as an administrative assistant to the director of financial aid. In 1972 she and Robert moved to Sanford where Robert worked for Meridian Public Schools. In 1974 their first child was born, Todd, in Alma. In 1975 a second son, Chad, was born in Alma. In 1978 she took a position at Northwood University as an administrative assistant to the director of admissions, a position she held until retirement in 2005. Linda enjoyed sporting events, especially baseball that involved her boys and U of M football and basketball. She also enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and her eldest brother, Richard. She is survived by her husband, Robert of 58 years; her children, Todd (Lynn), Chad (Danielle); and nine grandchildren, Ethan, Kennedy, Wyatt, Carter, Emelia, Morgan, Warren, Willa and Scout. Additionally, Linda is survived by her two brothers, Robert (Virginia) Johnston and G. Mike Johnston.
Per the wishes of Linda, cremation has taken place and a private services will be held at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice
in her honor.
Arrangements are under the care of Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, Mich. Personal messages of condolences can be made through their website at www.gilliesfuneralhomes.com