Linda J. (Emrick) Hackett

Mrs. Hackett, 67, of Midland, passed away peacefully at home, Oct. 4, 2020 after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer. She was born March 1, 1953 in Midland to Martha and Clifford Emrick. She was raised in Midland and graduated from Midland High School, class of 1972.

She enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, always planting, weeding and fussing over flowers and plants. She also was a great artist, painting with both oils and watercolors. Linda liked doing small craft projects and making baby quilts, watching her collection of movies and traveling to her favorite destinations: Bronner's and the Mackinac Bridge.

She married Michael Hackett on Sept. 30, 1987 and had been married 33 years. Surviving Linda are two daughters, Kay (Chris) Braun of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Lisa Hackett of Midland; stepsons, Paul (Sophia) Hackett of Defiance, Ohio and David (Beth) Hackett of Freeland; three wonderful little grandchildren, Nason, Wyatt and Iris; her mother, Martha Emrick; brothers, Duane (Karen) Emrick, Dennis Emrick; and sister, Deana (Duncan) Wallace; in addition to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Emrick; granddaughter, Brianna Hackett; and the best little kitty, Cleo.

The family would like to thank Residential Home Health and Hospice. Tina Shaw, RN and Spiritual Care Counselor Chris Radcliffe went the extra mile in care and concern for Linda. They would like to send an extra thank you to Covenant Health Care. All the staff, doctors and nurses did all they could for Linda's care and comfort, especially Dr. Gregory Sutton, Dr. Mark Zaki, Dr. Sue Tobin and Vivian McKinney, RN.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home, Gladwin Chapel (Sisson Funeral Home), with Chaplain Chris Radcliffe presiding over the service then burial in Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends and family on Thursday from 11 a.m. until services at the funeral home. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to the Midland County Humane Society.



