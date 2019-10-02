The beautiful, tender, thoughtful, and caring Linda K. Dunning entered into the Church Triumphant on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Linda was born in Midland, April 5, 1950, daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Kin) Dunning.
She attended St. Brigid, Blessed Sacrament, Regina and Midland High schools, graduating in the top 10%, graduating in 1968. Linda also attended Michigan State University. Her entire employment was at Mid-Michigan Health, working as a histologist.
Her hobbies included reading, shopping, collectibles, tending roses and caring for her cats.
She is survived by her husband and partner of 42 years, George Widiger; her brother, Robert (Patti) Dunning; sister, Christine Dunning; and brother, David Dunning (partner Elaine Wethington).
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County in Linda's memory.
Memorial services will be scheduled later this calender year.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home.