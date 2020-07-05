Linda Rebecca Corbat
Linda Rebecca Corbat, 75, of Midland, passed away on July 2, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born on Aug. 21, 1944 to the late Maurice and Eleanor Burrell. Linda married Gerald Corbat in Nov. 2, 1963 and they shared 18 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on July 14, 1981.
After raising her two sons, Linda decided to go back to school to get her degree and became a medical transcriptionist at MidMichigan Medical Center. She then became an owner and operator of a Mancinos restaurant and retired in 2004.
Upon retiring, Linda spent much of her time and love doting on her grandchildren, JT and Emily. She loved traveling and seeing the world, being in the outdoors, spending her time at her lake house in Houghton Lake, and working on crossword puzzles every day.
Linda is survived by her sons, Dustin Corbat, Darin Corbat, grandchildren, Jerald "JT", Emily, and dearest friend Roberta Corbat. She is also survived by her siblings Barbara Olsen and Beverly (Ron) Grossmiller.
She was preceded in death by her brother Maurice (Mickey) Burrell.
A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Per Linda's request, she will be buried with the love of her life, Gerald.
In lieu of flowers those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund.
