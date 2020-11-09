Lisa Lapham
The world lost a treasured wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Lisa (Heric) Lapham, on Nov. 3, 2020. Lisa stood up to breast cancer with great courage, and never let it stop her from living and loving life. Lisa died at M.D. Anderson, while recuperating from brain surgery.
Lisa was born in Marquette, Mich. on June 10, 1971. She was happily raised by her proud, loving parents, Vincent and Nancy (Ghiardi) Heric who instilled strong Catholic values. Lisa graduated from Gwinn High School in the U.P. in 1989, and with honors from Central Michigan University in 1992. She married Ronald Lapham, Aug. 21, 1993.
Lisa took great pride in her family and always enjoyed encouraging her children in school andsports. She also loved boating, skiing, hiking and cheering on the Packers. She made everyone feel welcome and loved shaking drinks to share, and occasionally wowed friends with her flash cooking. Lisa was so much more than CEO to her colleagues at Health Source of Saginaw; she was their friend. She was extremely dedicated to her work, working longer hours than most. Regardless of her high position and standards, she insisted that she be treated the same as all other employees.
Lisa is survived by her fun-loving husband, Ron; children, Jacob, Allison and Joshua; mother, Nancy (Robert) Van Stee; siblings, Rick Heric and Lynn (Steve) Rodgers; best friend, Jen Chichester; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Heric; maternal grandparents, Martin, and Vera Ghiardi; and paternal grandparents, Vedo and Margaret Heric.
Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Lisa at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, Midland, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Following there will be a small funeral and Mass for family and close friends at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Midland at 1 p.m., followed by burial at City of Midland Cemetery.
The mass will be livestreamed at https://rebrand.ly/stbrigidmass
Please consider donating in Lisa's honor to your local women's shelter, mental health clinic or breast cancer research.