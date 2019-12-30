Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Liz Dyste-Bales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Liz married Aaron Bales, also of Midland, on June 23, 2001. He was a loving, loyal husband and is a fantastic father to William and Kaedyn. Both Liz and Aaron enjoyed watching their children grow and develop.



Employed as a social worker, Liz enjoyed her career working in different roles within the profession. She ended her career as a hospice social worker, which helped demystify death and dying. As a social worker, Liz felt honored to bring comfort to people in their sacred spaces.



Liz first faced cancer in the fall of 2013, and in the years before recurrence, she prioritized adventure and time with her family. They traveled to Puerto Rico, Mexico, Vermont, Montreal, Disney World and Marquette. She also revived a lost love of mountain biking.



She was preceded in death by Nana May, Papa Clyde, and Grandpa Dyste. She looked forward to seeing them again and having a tea party with Nana May, watching TV all night and eating candy with Papa Clyde, and taking a boat ride with Grandpa Dyste.



Liz had a wonderful family that she was devastated to leave behind: her three great loves-Aaron, William and Kaedyn; her parents Timothy and Susan; her siblings Benjamin and Samuel; her grandmother Florence Dyste; her in-laws Steve and Virginia Bales, Jason and Maureen Bales, and Melissa Dyste; her niece and nephews, whom she adored, Nora Bales and Benjamin, Larsen and Clyde Dyste; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.



Services will be Saturday, January 4 at First Presbyterian Church of Lansing, 510 West Ottawa Street, with a gathering time for friends and family at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mid-Michigan Mountain Biking Association or The Red Cross of Michigan.



https://midmichmba.square.site/



