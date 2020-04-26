Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Townsend. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Townsend

Lloyd E. Townsend, 88, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, with his children at his side.

Lloyd was born in Midland on Jan. 24, 1932, the son of Lloyd Sr. and Elva L. Townsend. Lloyd attended Carpenter Elementary, Midland Junior High, and Midland High School, graduating in 1950. Lloyd served in the Army from 1954 to 1957. He married Patricia J. Butler, also of Midland, on June 27, 1953, and together they raised seven children. Lloyd was employed at Dow Chemical Company, retiring 1989. He and Pat together ran a successful home rental business, Townsend Rentals, until 2018.

Lloyd had a passion for classic American cars, and he owned many. His favorite was his 1966 Arcadian Blue Thunderbird. He also enjoyed his Sunday afternoon NASCAR. Lloyd and Pat also spent several years of traveling the U.S. in their motorhome.

He was an active member of the Midland Berryhill American Legion Post, serving as Post Commander from 1985 to 1986, financial officer from 2001 to 2004, Honor Guard, and along with Pat, they were long time members of the Wednesday Euchre Club.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Patricia (Butler) Townsend, and six children: Steve (Susan) Townsend of Parma, MI, Sheri (Gary) Rokos of Spring Lake, MI, Pamela (Gary) Shaffer of Peoria, AZ, Greg (Colleen) Townsend of Klute, TX, Chris Townsend of Colorado Springs, CO, and Jennifer (Mark) Melchi of Ann Arbor, MI, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, his half-brother Clare Ruthruff, and his daughter Julia Marie Melchi.

Plans for a memorial service will take place at Midland Cemetery and a celebration of his life to follow at the Midland Berryhill American Legion Post to be scheduled as soon as we are able. Those who want to offer an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Midland Berryhill American Legion Post 165. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.

Last but not least, Lloyd absolutely loved classic American music, especially Frank Sinatra, and as Ol' Blue Eyes used to say "I did it my way"… and Lloyd absolutely did!









