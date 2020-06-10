Logan Daniel YoppThe world is short a smile as Logan Daniel Yopp passed on May 27, 2020 in his childhood home. He was 31 years old. Those lucky enough to have spent time with him can attest to Logan's warmth, welcoming approach and refreshingly authentic demeanor. He easily made friends wherever he went, and could brighten any room or anyone's day with his infectious smile and laugh. He will be sorely missed by the many that loved him.Logan took pride in the craft of things, and had a special passion for cooking. For him, any meal could be a special occasion. He'd regularly prepare a gourmet dish, plate it like a restaurant — garnish and all — and it'd be a regular old Tuesday. So it was only fitting that he earned his bachelor's degree in hospitality management from the University of Kentucky, and upon graduating, worked for Ramsey's Restaurant, a venerable institution in Lexington. Most recently, he lived in Midland, where he held a variety of jobs in Food Services. Logan applied that same passion to disc golf, a sport where he quickly excelled, and shared with his brothers and friends. Second maybe only to the kitchen, the course was one of Logan's favorite places.Logan was born Nov. 1, 1988 in Midland to the late Donald Geirk and Mary Louise Yopp. He is survived by his siblings: sister, Laura Grotenhuis; brothers and wives, Eric Andrews (Dianne), Jason Yopp (Carrie), Justin Yopp (Cindy), Nathan Yopp (Ashley); nephews, Corwin Roger and Joshua Caleb; and nieces, Nora Kathleen, Chloe Addison, Elliot Reeves, Harlow Reeves and Ava Lillie.In light of COVID-19, and in keeping with Logan's ability to always make the best of any situation, his memorial will be no different. To honor his memory, the family is asking friends and loved ones to share a story, photo or kind word to a virtual memorial board on the Ware-Smith-Woolever website. Logan was especially proud of his progress towards sobriety and those wishing to make a contribution are asked to consider Ten16 Network, an organization that provided him hope and support; or Midland County Pit Stop, the organization that cared for his beloved dog, Frank, when Logan needed it most. Logan held many roles in his life — son, brother, nephew, uncle, student — but those who knew him will remember him most fondly as...friend.