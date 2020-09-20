Logan Deane MacKay

Our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend passed away unexpectedly, Sept. 15, 2020 in Tavares, Fla. at age 25. He was the 2nd son of Todd MacKay and Tam Crabtree, a 2014 graduate of Midland High School and worked at Duro-Last as a tech rep.

He is survived by his mom; dad; stepdad, Sam; best bud brothers, Brandon & Jordan; stepsisters, Alex & Katie; grandparents, David & Marilyn MacKay, Sharon & Jerry Schafer, Charles & Gloria Crabtree; Uncle Mike & Aunt Brenda MacKay; cousins, Alexis, Hilary, Tanner & Bailey. His grandpa, Bruce preceded him in death.

Logan had a passion for the outdoors and exploring which led him to Virginia & then Florida where he planned to buy a house & live in the country. Logan's happy place was in his kayak with a fishing pole that he always had in his truck. He so loved playing football & online video games with his brothers.

He was a natural at skiing, both snow & water with a love of going fast! He was so proud to work with his dad & big brother at Durolast.

Cremation will take place in Florida. A celebration of life will be held at the Chippewassee Park Pavilion (near the Tridge) in Midland on Oct. 4, 2020, 1-2 p.m. for a gathering with balloon release & time to share starting at 2 p.m. The family invites you to bring a note with your favorite memory or photo.



