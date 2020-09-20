1/1
Logan Deane MacKay
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Logan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Logan Deane MacKay
Our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend passed away unexpectedly, Sept. 15, 2020 in Tavares, Fla. at age 25. He was the 2nd son of Todd MacKay and Tam Crabtree, a 2014 graduate of Midland High School and worked at Duro-Last as a tech rep.
He is survived by his mom; dad; stepdad, Sam; best bud brothers, Brandon & Jordan; stepsisters, Alex & Katie; grandparents, David & Marilyn MacKay, Sharon & Jerry Schafer, Charles & Gloria Crabtree; Uncle Mike & Aunt Brenda MacKay; cousins, Alexis, Hilary, Tanner & Bailey. His grandpa, Bruce preceded him in death.
Logan had a passion for the outdoors and exploring which led him to Virginia & then Florida where he planned to buy a house & live in the country. Logan's happy place was in his kayak with a fishing pole that he always had in his truck. He so loved playing football & online video games with his brothers.
He was a natural at skiing, both snow & water with a love of going fast! He was so proud to work with his dad & big brother at Durolast.
Cremation will take place in Florida. A celebration of life will be held at the Chippewassee Park Pavilion (near the Tridge) in Midland on Oct. 4, 2020, 1-2 p.m. for a gathering with balloon release & time to share starting at 2 p.m. The family invites you to bring a note with your favorite memory or photo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved