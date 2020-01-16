Lois Ann Lee (Odle) passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019.



Lois was born on November 13, 1933 in Lansing to Keith and Harriet Odle. Lois graduated high school in East Lansing and went on to graduate from Michigan State University with a teaching degree. She taught elementary school in Midland for several years where she met and married the love of her life, John "Jack" R. Lee, her of husband of 51 years who preceded her in death in 2009.



Lois is survived by her son, Jim (Gordi) Lee; son, Budd (Cindy) Lee; daughter, Jane (Brian) Beams; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Lexi Lee, Erika and Lindsey Lee, and Kyle, Kevin (Michelle); great-granddaughter, Hailey Beams and Jaclyn Beams.



Lois' favorite memories include summers on Lake Charlevoix in Boyne City and winters in Sarasota, Fla. with family and friends. She had many interests which included golfing, painting, being involved in P.E.O. and Delta Gamma organizations, and participating in activities at The Glenridge.



She will be remembered by those she leaves behind as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend to all.



Those wishing to make contributions in Lois' name may donate to The Glenridge Benevolence Fund, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, FL 34238, Cottey College or a .