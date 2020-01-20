Lois M. Bovee, 93, of Coleman, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Green Acres in Mount Pleasant, with her family by her side.



She was born March 29, 1926 in Gratiot County, the daughter of the late Stanley and Bernice (Coffin) Stone. Lois M. Stone married Harry Bovee Aug. 5, 1944 in Ithaca. He died June 19, 1997. She retired from the Coleman Post Office in 1988 after 17 years of service. Lois enjoyed baking, canning and crocheting. She was famous for her homemade apple and lemon pies and her cinnamon rolls. Family was Lois' priority, spending time all together at the annual family camping trip at Lake City.



Survivors include her children: Cheryl and Jerry McAllister of Ithaca; Gregory Bovee of Ithaca; Michael and Teresa Bovee of Coleman; Dan and Deb Bovee of Coleman; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Pamela, grandson Michael Bovee, daughter-in-law Paula Bovee, four brothers and four sisters.Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Coleman Wesleyan Church, with Rev. Scott Hayes officiating. Burial will be in the North Star Cemetery, Gratiot County. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to the Coleman Wesleyan Church.



O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.