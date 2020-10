Lois CoyLois H. Coy, age 93, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida,with her daughter Polly Coy at her bedside. The eldest of nine, Lois wasborn on July 10, 1927 to Ben and Norma Haut in Bay City, Michigan. She moved from her family's farm in Cheboygan to Midland, Michigan where she worked at The Dow Chemical Company, married John R. Coy in 1951, and raised their fourchildren. Upon retirement, Lois and John travelled the country beforesettling in Ellenton, Florida. She was a devout member of the First UnitedMethodist Churches of Midland and Palmetto and led Bible study classes formany years. Lois was a caring wife, devoted sister, and loving mother andgrandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, andbrothers Howard and Glenn. She is survived by her children Constance,Polly, and Todd Coy, and Roberta (Dale) Samson, and grandchildren Jeremy,Amber (Derrick), and great-grandchildren Abigail, Lily, and Granger. Acelebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com