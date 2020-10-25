1/1
Lois Coy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Coy
Lois H. Coy, age 93, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida,
with her daughter Polly Coy at her bedside. The eldest of nine, Lois was
born on July 10, 1927 to Ben and Norma Haut in Bay City, Michigan. She moved from her family's farm in Cheboygan to Midland, Michigan where she worked at The Dow Chemical Company, married John R. Coy in 1951, and raised their four
children. Upon retirement, Lois and John travelled the country before
settling in Ellenton, Florida. She was a devout member of the First United
Methodist Churches of Midland and Palmetto and led Bible study classes for
many years. Lois was a caring wife, devoted sister, and loving mother and
grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and
brothers Howard and Glenn. She is survived by her children Constance,
Polly, and Todd Coy, and Roberta (Dale) Samson, and grandchildren Jeremy,
Amber (Derrick), and great-grandchildren Abigail, Lily, and Granger. A
celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Skyway Memorial Gardens
5200 Us Highway 19
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4543
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved