Lois Coy
Lois H. Coy, age 93, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida,
with her daughter Polly Coy at her bedside. The eldest of nine, Lois was
born on July 10, 1927 to Ben and Norma Haut in Bay City, Michigan. She moved from her family's farm in Cheboygan to Midland, Michigan where she worked at The Dow Chemical Company, married John R. Coy in 1951, and raised their four
children. Upon retirement, Lois and John travelled the country before
settling in Ellenton, Florida. She was a devout member of the First United
Methodist Churches of Midland and Palmetto and led Bible study classes for
many years. Lois was a caring wife, devoted sister, and loving mother and
grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and
brothers Howard and Glenn. She is survived by her children Constance,
Polly, and Todd Coy, and Roberta (Dale) Samson, and grandchildren Jeremy,
Amber (Derrick), and great-grandchildren Abigail, Lily, and Granger. A
celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com
.