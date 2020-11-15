Lois E. (Reischling) Perepeluk
Lois E. (Reischling) Perepeluk, age 90 of Sanford, passed away November 13, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late Homer and Wilva (Johnson) Reischling was born May 20, 1930 in Holly, MI. She enjoyed reading about the civil war and had a keen interest in the latest developments in medicine.
Lois will be remembered by the afghan blankets she crocheted and then donated, her wonderful cooking, and the love she had for her entire family.
Surviving are her daughters, Maria Ancic, Rita (Dave) Ramsey, Tina (Tim) Wilber; sons, Mike (Patty) Ancic, Joe Kochanski; daughters in-law, Helen and Karen Perepeluk; and brother, Jim (Patty) Reischling. Also surviving are her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Perepeluk who she married in Detroit in 1960; sons Nick and James Perepeluk; and brothers, Bruce and Bryce Reischling.
Lois's family wishes to thank the Visiting Physician Association, Grace Hospice, and Midland Senior Services for the wonderful care they have provided.
Services to celebrate Lois's life will be held next spring. Memorial contributions in Lois's name may be offered to any organization of one's choice. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to Lois's family at www.wilson-miller.com
. Arrangements are under the care of the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.