1/1
Lois E. (Reischling) Perepeluk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois E. (Reischling) Perepeluk
Lois E. (Reischling) Perepeluk, age 90 of Sanford, passed away November 13, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late Homer and Wilva (Johnson) Reischling was born May 20, 1930 in Holly, MI. She enjoyed reading about the civil war and had a keen interest in the latest developments in medicine.
Lois will be remembered by the afghan blankets she crocheted and then donated, her wonderful cooking, and the love she had for her entire family.
Surviving are her daughters, Maria Ancic, Rita (Dave) Ramsey, Tina (Tim) Wilber; sons, Mike (Patty) Ancic, Joe Kochanski; daughters in-law, Helen and Karen Perepeluk; and brother, Jim (Patty) Reischling. Also surviving are her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Perepeluk who she married in Detroit in 1960; sons Nick and James Perepeluk; and brothers, Bruce and Bryce Reischling.
Lois's family wishes to thank the Visiting Physician Association, Grace Hospice, and Midland Senior Services for the wonderful care they have provided.
Services to celebrate Lois's life will be held next spring. Memorial contributions in Lois's name may be offered to any organization of one's choice. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to Lois's family at www.wilson-miller.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved