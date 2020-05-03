Lois J. (Willison) Ledbetter
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Lois Joan (Willison) Ledbetter. She died as she lived, surrounded by the love and admiration of her family. Her 88 years were a testament to her unwavering devotion to family, friends, and community.
Born in East Detroit, Lois loved flowers and gardening, volunteering, sewing, antiquing, traveling, cooking, and baking. She was known for her delicious homemade cherry pies and Christmas coffee cakes. While living in Midland for 32 years, she founded Pastimes, an estate appraisal business, and she cared deeply about her clients. She also lived in Ann Arbor, Traverse City, and Dexter, Michigan. But Lois' greatest joy was her time spent with family. A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Lois will be greatly missed by her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Howard Ledbetter.
She is also survived by her son, Steven Ledbetter, and daughters, Jan Ledbetter, Susan Romano, and Nancy Castle, as well as her daughter-in-law, Sandra Ledbetter, and her "favorite" sons-in-law, Marshall Goldberg, Sam Romano, and Gordon Castle. She loved and adored her grandchildren, Sarah Bettencourt (Greg Bettencourt), Aaron Ledbetter (Sarah Spaziano), Nick Romano, Gabby, Audra, and Sofia Castle, as well as her great-grandchildren, Emerson and Dylan Bettencourt. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Betty Klett, her brothers, Reg (Shelley) and Jim (Barbara) Willison, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Lois was predeceded in death by her mother, Gabrielle Galle Baldwin, her father, Reginald Willison, her stepfather, Harvey Baldwin, her mother- and father-in-law, Minnie and Edgar Moldenhauer, and two sisters, Barbara Butts and Margie Claeys.
With many thanks to the kind-hearted nurses and doctors at Michigan Medicine, her family is especially grateful for the gentle care provided by Dr. Linda Terrell and her Hospice team, Dr. Karen Musolf, and nurse Becky Wise. We also are filled with deep gratitude for Susan and Sam Romano who have provided additional loving care, taking Lois to scheduled appointments, running errands, and responding to many emergency calls over the past two years. Lois' amazing heart and endless love will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. ln lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois' memory to: Arbor Hospice, 888-992-2273, or the American Heart Association, 800-242-8721. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, www.mitchellfuneral.com
Published in Midland Daily News on May 3, 2020.