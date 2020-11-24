Lois Kocher
Lois Marie (Unell) Kocher, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and colleague, died November 23, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1934 to the late Abraham and Mary (Borden) Unell.
Lois is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughters Donna (Rick) Neevel, Mary (Pat) Fitzpatrick, and Jennifer (Kim) Hofer, grandchildren Andy, Emily (Matt), Michael, John (Allison), Kathryn, Zi-Bing, and Zi-Li, great-grandchildren Luke and Rosalie, and brothers David and Douglas (Suzanne), cousins Rae Jean and Gayle, and sister-in-law Diane and their families.
"Her voice like a lark, it soars to the sky," read her high school yearbook caption. Growing up in Johnson City, New York, Lois shared her musical talents and passion in Glee club, a cappella choir, and orchestra. As an adult in Midland, Michigan, she participated in the Aldersgate United Methodist choir as a singer, pianist, and director. She was also an active member of the Midland Chorale for years. Her passion for music continues in the lives of her husband and daughters, as well as their families.
Lois will be dearly missed by family and friends who will remember her in love and happiness for her life.
There will be no funeral or viewing. Her ashes will be disposed of according to family wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Midland Center for the Arts.
