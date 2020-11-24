1/1
Lois Kocher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Kocher
Lois Kocher
Lois Marie (Unell) Kocher, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and colleague, died November 23, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1934 to the late Abraham and Mary (Borden) Unell.
Lois is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughters Donna (Rick) Neevel, Mary (Pat) Fitzpatrick, and Jennifer (Kim) Hofer, grandchildren Andy, Emily (Matt), Michael, John (Allison), Kathryn, Zi-Bing, and Zi-Li, great-grandchildren Luke and Rosalie, and brothers David and Douglas (Suzanne), cousins Rae Jean and Gayle, and sister-in-law Diane and their families.
"Her voice like a lark, it soars to the sky," read her high school yearbook caption. Growing up in Johnson City, New York, Lois shared her musical talents and passion in Glee club, a cappella choir, and orchestra. As an adult in Midland, Michigan, she participated in the Aldersgate United Methodist choir as a singer, pianist, and director. She was also an active member of the Midland Chorale for years. Her passion for music continues in the lives of her husband and daughters, as well as their families.
Lois will be dearly missed by family and friends who will remember her in love and happiness for her life.
There will be no funeral or viewing. Her ashes will be disposed of according to family wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Midland Center for the Arts.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kocher family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved