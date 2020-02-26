Lois Lockhart
Lois Jean (Sigler) Lockhart, formerly of Midland, passed away peacefully at her home in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Feb. 25, 2020 at the age of 92. Lois was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Sturgis, Mich. to Robert and Versa (Milliman) Sigler, and moved to Pontiac, Mich. as a young girl. She married Frederic J. Lockhart on June 30, 1956, and they built a life together in Midland where they raised their children. Lois moved to Grand Rapids in 2014 to be closer to family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances Mae Woodard; and her husband of 39 years, Frederic. Surviving are her children, Scott (Kimberly) Lockhart of Temperance, Mich. and Marcia (Scott) Van Essen of Grand Rapids. Lois was blessed with six grandchildren and looking forward to the expected birth of her first two great-grandchildren in June.
Lois will be remembered as a warm, caring person, with a quick wit, smile and sense of humor that endeared her to those friends and family who knew her best. While in Midland, Lois enjoyed her women's bowling league, her time working at the Midland Center for the Arts, and casino trips with her friend Dee. The family takes comfort in knowing that Lois is at peace and in the warm embrace of those loved ones who passed before her.
Visitation, followed by a brief memorial service, will be held at the Arsulowicz Brothers Remembrance Chapel in Walker, Mich., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, between 10 a.m. and noon. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider Emmanuel Hospice in Grand Rapids or .
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020