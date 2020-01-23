Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois M. (Marsh) Filter. View Sign Service Information Memorial service Elmcroft Senior Living Albuquerque , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Lois was born Feb. 27, 1926, in Bay City to the late James Crawford Marsh and Charlotte Pearl (Hennard) Marsh. She graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1944 and subsequently worked at Defoe Shipbuilding and Kuhlman Electric in Bay City. She was then employed by The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland from 1950 to 1952. She married Paul L. Filter on Jan. 6, 1951 in Angola, Ind. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2007.



Active in Bible study and evangelism, she was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Midland and Brown Corners Church in Clare. Lois loved entertaining, music and ballroom dancing and was an avid bridge and cribbage player. She was a resident of Elmcroft Senior Living in Albuquerque from November 2016 until her passing.



Lois is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William F. and Sherrill K. Filter of Albuquerque, Dr. Brian J. and Diane M. Filter of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and David P. Filter of Midland; grandchildren, Joshua J. Filter of Ithaca, N.Y., Alicia M. (David) Tschirhart of Escondido, Calif. and Tristan M. Filter of Moscow, Idaho; and great-grandchildren, Madeleine Marie Tschirhart and Colette Jo Tschirhart, both of Escondido. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Robert Marsh in 1976; and sister, Marilyn Louise (Marsh) Thomas, in 1985.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Albuquerque with the Rev. Paul Anway, chaplain of Presbyterian Hospice in Albuquerque, officiating. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Bay City.



