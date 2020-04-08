Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marie Hassen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Marie Hassen

Lois Marie Hassen, 85, of Marion, formerly of Midland, died Monday evening, April 6, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born Aug. 22, 1934 in Marion, daughter of the late Eddie and Helen (Murray) Allen and moved to Midland with her family. Lois was a graduate of Midland High School and on Dec. 8, 1951 she married Daniel Hassen in Midland. Lois worked for Midland Hospital and after retirement, she and Daniel returned to Marion. Throughout the years, the two were avid square dancers and Lois later enjoyed playing cards, quilting, gardening and was a member of the Marion Eagles F.O.E. #4087.

She is survived by her children, Pamela (Douglas) Emery of Valrico, Fla., Joseph (Mary) Hassen, Cheryl (Arlen) Swarthout, Kirk (Karen) Hassen all of Midland, and Kathy (James) Ghrames of Allegan. Lois is also survived by 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Gregory) Wolf; a sister, Barbara (Gregory) Wolfe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen Sams, Ruth (Donald) Lashuay, Dora Noble, Samuel (Kaye) Hassen, Benjamin (Jeanne) Hassen, William Feaster; and by her life-long best friend, Marian Williams. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel on Nov. 2, 1992; brothers, Glenn and LeRoy Allen; and eight brothers and sisters-in-law.

A private family burial will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the .





Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020

