Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary





She attended Hope Elementary School grades one through eight. Her 1947 class was pictured in the Midland Daily News book "Looking Back - 150 years of memories." Her high school years were spent at Cedar Lake Academy (now Great Lakes Adventist Academy) where she was editor of the school paper, and graduated valedictorian of the class of 1954.



In 1955 and 1956 she attended Emmanuel Missionary College (now Andrews University) where she earned a two-year degree in Secretarial Science, set typing and shorthand records. In 1957 she was employed by The Dow Chemical Co. in the patent department working for four patent attorneys in the agricultural area. In that same year she married Richard Schell of Bethlehem, Pa. whom she met while attending Andrews University. Their first home was a rented house from Mac and Helen Whiting on Eastman Avenue near the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library. For many years the family lived on Post Street next to the Alden Dow home and studio where her husband worked for the Alden Dow family and architectural firm. In 1970 the family moved to a new home in Hope, where they resided until June 2016, when they moved to a villa at Fletcher Park Inn, a retirement community in Hendersonville, N.C.



Her first of four children was born in 1958, a daughter, and subsequently three boys were born from 1960 to 1967. Three of the children became physicians, anesthesiologists, reproductive endocrinologist, obstetrics and gynecology; and one became an executive vice president, director of international tax and assistant treasurer of the Kellogg Corporation. Her children were her life. She devoted her time and talents, the most noble of all occupations, to their success in music, learning to cook, their schoolwork and their spiritual development. She was a solid rock in the decades of social upheaval in this country.



In the Midland Seventh-day Adventist church she filled many positions: Head Deaconess, treasurer, assistant Pathfinder director, children's department leadership, youth department leadership. Every church dinner found generous portions of food that she always brought. She was a volunteer at the Adventist Community Services in Midland.



Jesus said, "it is more blessed to give than receive." Lois lived her life, always thinking of the other person and giving of herself both in the form of time but also to the financial needs of others. She was a strong lady of faith and prayer.



For 33 years she was employed at the office of John Rigg CPA, acting as office manager and tax preparer. She retired from her positions in year 2009.



Surviving in addition to her husband, Richard are her children: daughter, Debra L. Schell MD (Zevalkink) of Brookfield, Wis.; Randall M. Schell M.D. the oldest son of Lexington, Ky.; the middle son, Richard W. Schell, CPA, MBA of Portage; and the youngest son, Steven K. Schell MD of Peoria, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Keeney of Lansing; and her brother, Robert Marsh of Hope.



Funeral services for Lois will take place at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Midland Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2420 E. Ashman St. Pastor Cory Herthel will officiate with private family burial to take place at New Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Ware-



