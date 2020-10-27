Lola Betsy (Phillips) McPhailLola Betsy (Phillips) McPhail, of Freeland, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness at home with her husband, Jack K. McPhail Jr. and children, Brian and Amy McPhail and Judy and Ted Sim (McPhail). Lola was born on June 5, 1938 in Ada, Okla. to Dewey and Maymie (Steele) Phillips. Lola graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1957. She married Jack "Ken" McPhail Jr. on Nov. 2, 1957. He survives her. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Ken and Lola enjoyed going for rides, spending time at their camp at Hillman, playing early morning cribbage and euchre. Lola worked at JC Penney in Fashion Square Mall for 20 years. Lola enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables, baking, knitting, camping, watching sports on TV and occasionally going to the casino. Her grandchildren fondly remember her "competitiveness" playing Yahtzee, dominoes and her Easter egg hunts.She is survived by her husband, Jack K."Ken" McPhail; her two surviving children and spouses mentioned above. Lola had a total of 11 siblings. She is survived by sisters, Edith (Jim) Wade, Martha Hingston-Kube, Elsie Havens, Dorothy Worthing; brothers, Roy (Joan) Phillips, Ben (Sue) Phillips, Carl (Esther) Phillips. Lola was preceded in death by one daughter, Dawn Elaine Beyersdorf; sisters, Mary Haskin, Sue Phillips; and brothers, Richard "Buddy" (Hazel) Phillips, Jimmy (Wanda) Phillips, Pete Phillips, Zachary (Suzanne) Taylor. She enjoyed the annual Christmas family gatherings and summer Phillips Reunions. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Kari Beyersdorf, Kelly (Matt) Rathbun, Allissa (Brad) Eiser, Ben McPhail, David (Rebecca) Sim and Jacob (Kacey) Sim; and great-grandchildren, Jenna Daniels, Charlie Olivarez, Maggie Mae Eiser, Owen and Elaina Rathbun, Evan Sim and Avery Kate Sim. She is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Blanche Reinbolt; and numerous nieces and nephews.Per Lola's request, cremation has already taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartland Hospice, Bay City, LaPorte United Methodist Church or the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are by Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc. 310 E. Washington St. Freeland, MI 48623-0362.