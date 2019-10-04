Lon J. Engwis, 72, of Cleveland, Ga., formerly of Midland, passed away Sept. 30, 2019. He was born Nov. 9, 1947 in Mitchell, S.D. to the late Donald and Loretta (Ditter) Engwis. He grew up in Midland, graduating from Midland High School. Lon was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Army
from 1968 to 1970.
Lon is survived his wife, Leann (Bryant) Engwis; stepchildren, Carrie (Michael) Spaduzzi and Chad Klassen; grandsons, Brayden and Bailey Spaduzzi. Also surviving are siblings, Jan (Karen) Engwis of Montana, Jill Hoover of Arizona, Kurt (Lynne) Engwis, Lee (Lori) Engwis, Beth (Dave) Chapman; and his uncle, Herb Engwis, all of Midland. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held in Georgia at a later date.