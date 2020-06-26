Lori Lynne Forter
Lori Lynne Forter, age 53, of Elgin, Illinois, passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband on June 19, 2020, at their home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lori was married to Michael Forter on April 28, 1990, and they just recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Lori had a passion for shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was proud to brag about her daughters, her sons-in-law and her grandson every moment she could. Lori will be remembered for her selflessness towards others and her willingness for never giving up hope. She was determined to fight against her cancer often saying "We've got this" when things got tough.
Lori is survived by her husband, Michael Forter; her two daughters, Ashley (Marc) Brown, and Lauren (Mariano) Mercado; her grandson, Logan Brown; and her mother, JoAnn Kuester. Lori also leaves behind her "puppies," Charley and Linus and her "grand-puppies," Bree, Chester, Minnie and Laney.
Lori was preceded in death by her older brother, James Owen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to the "Lori Forter Memorial Fund." Lori believed that no child should suffer with cancer and believed in the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Lori's family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and CNAs at Journey Care Hospice for caring for Lori in her final weeks. Lori's family would also like to thank Dr. Veerpal Singh for his wisdom, treatment and coaching through Lori's battle with cancer as well as helping her achieve one-year cancer free.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.