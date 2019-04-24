Lorraine M. Geiling, 85, of Midland, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019 at Stratford Pines with family by her side. She was born March 21, 1934 in Harrison, to the late John & Mary (Berfette) Sersaw. Lorraine married Max Geiling on March 11, 1950 in Gladwin. Lorraine loved to go camping, fishing, gardening, flowers and watching her hummingbirds. Her greatest love, was the time she spent with her family.



She is survived by her husband, Max Geiling; three children, Betty (Terry) Bock of Rhodes, James (Kallie) Geiling of Hope, and Marion (Tom) Teer of Midland; grandchildren, Cal Geiling, Ryan Geiling, Scott Miller, Casey Oard, Brandi Seals & Chad Bock; great-grandchildren, Seth Geiling, Hayden & Sydney Miller, Leah & Waylon Oard, James, Sawyer & Silas, Seals, Bodie, Westley, Charlie and Dakota; and sister, Bonnie Wells of Edenville. She was predeceased by her daughter, Phyllis; brother, Forrest "Frick" Sersaw; sisters, Eleanor Hawkins, Berniece Orahoske; and half-sister, Doris Sersaw.



A private family service will be held.