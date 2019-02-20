Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Jean Brown. View Sign

Lorraine Jean Brown, 85, of Midland, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at her home. She was born July 5, 1933 in Saginaw, daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (Krose) Brethauer. Lorraine attended the Michigan School for the Deaf and graduated in 1953. In May of 1954, she met the love of her life, Ernest D. Brown Jr. and the two were married June 1, 1954. They were together nearly 55 years until his death, Jan. 20, 2009. Lorraine lived in many places across Michigan including Saginaw, Cadillac and Grand Rapids. She even lived in Arizona for a short time and wintered in Florida before deciding to settle in Midland. While living in Grand Rapids, Cadillac and Midland, she established the Deaf Social where individuals could come together to learn and meet different individuals. Lorraine felt that is was imperative that people learn sign language to be able to communicate with others in their own communities. It became her mission to teach everyone she met to sign. Lorraine was a proud advocate for the deaf community and was a member of the Tri City Association of the Deaf and the Flint Association of the Deaf. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and writing poetry. She put her crocheting to good use by making blankets for new babies as well as donating many to Haiti through various mission trips. For fun she was part of the Country Club Women's Bunco group and met with them monthly for over 30 years. Lorraine also loved her flowers and being in the sun. She would spend hours in her flower garden and tended to them as if they were her own children.



Lorraine is survived by her many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ernest Jr.



Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Midland Free Methodist Church, 5821 Eastman Ave., with Pastor Gene LeForge officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland Free Methodist Church Haiti Mission Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.

