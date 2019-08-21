Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorrraine Roberts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Roberts "Lori," 91, formerly of Midland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Lori was born Sept. 11, 1927 in Dearborn, daughter of the late Walter M. Roberts and Bessie Mae (Vaughn) Roberts originally of Boma, Tenn.



She was married to the late John L. Swank of Eaton Rapids, Mich. at the Mount Olivet Methodist Church in Dearborn, on 23 Jul 1949; they had two children.



She attended Fordson High School in Dearborn, graduating in 1945. She worked at The Dow Chemical Co. as a bank teller, and later as a salesperson in Midland and in Houston, Texas. She was extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of her jobs, enthusiastic about sales and often received recognition as employee of the month due to her high sales. She had a warm and outgoing personality.



In high school, she was the captain of her swim team and an avid swimmer. In earlier days, she had been an excellent roller skater; participating in singles and pair skate-dancing events. She had been an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Midland and a valued member of the choir. She also sang with the Sweet Adelines. She was an expert cook who delighted in creating a variety of meals for friends and family. She was an accomplished craftsperson who could sew, knit, arrange flowers, create floral designs and decorate; she had a good eye for color and design. She was always beautiful and elegant. Her friends appreciated how Lori chose her words carefully and spoke wisely and thoughtfully. She always had a loving cat hugging her ankles and her cat Jo-Jo misses her.



Lori lived an extremely long and satisfying life and is survived by her son, Robert (Ellen) Swank of Houston, Texas; daughter, Victoria (Larry Gandy) Swank of Mobile, Ala.; and granddaughter, Emily (Daimien) Burks of Cypress, Texas. Her family would like to thank Ellen and Annie from Comfort Keepers Home Health Care and the entire staff at the wonderful Evergreen Jasmin Assisted Living Facility in Katy, Texas.



Her ashes will be interred at a date to be determined in the New Home Baptist Cemetery in Boma, Tenn. beside her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

