A celebration of Louella's life is planned for a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Washington Woods. Cremation arrangements for Luella have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Louella Keeley, 101, of Midland, died Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born Feb. 19, 1918 in Sanford, daughter of the late Arthur and Ada (Brownlee) Boots. Louella was born and raised in the Sanford area and enjoyed arts and crafts.She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Norma) Keeley of Lincoln, Calif. and Kenneth (Jan) Keeley of Barbeau; grandchildren, Kevin Keeley of Clarkston, Kyle (Kelley) Keeley of Rochester Hills, Jason Keeley of Roseville, Calif., Christopher Keeley (Kerry Avila) of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; step grandchildren, Amy (Don) Wenglikowski of Barbeau, Sherrie Gray of Bay City and Steve Kossick of Bay City; great-grandchildren, Parker Keeley, Jacob Keeley, Carly Keeley, Kaylin Louella Keeley, step great-grandchildren, Brooke Wenglikowski, Haley Wenglikowski, Olivia Kossick, Courtney Gray and Ethan Gray. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Keeley in 1977; and by her second husband, Robert Keeley, in 2009; brothers, George and John Boots; and sisters, Desilee Thomas, Irene Koenders and Clara Anger.A celebration of Louella's life is planned for a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Washington Woods. Cremation arrangements for Luella have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019

