Louis Daniel Burtch, 92, former resident of central Michigan, passed away Tuesday, July 21 at his place of residence in Mesa, Arizona. Louis was born on March 21, 1928, in Saginaw, MI, to Hazel (Butcher) and Daniel Burtch, the second of five children. The family moved to Wheeler, MI where he attended Breckenridge schools. He went to work for Dow Chemical in 1946, where he worked for 35 years as a brine line repairman.

Louis married Edith Tuck in the home of Edith's brother, Frank, on Jan. 18, 1947, and went to live in Midland where they raised four children. In 1977, the family moved to reside on the Tobacco River in Beaverton. They purchased the Edenville Market in 1978 and ran it together until they sold the business to their son Duane in 1987. After spending many winters in Arizona, Louis and Edith made Mesa their permanent residence in 2005.

Louis is survived by his children, David (Patricia) Burtch of Mesa, Duane (Susan) Burtch of Midland, and Debra (Charles) Hill of Mount Pleasant; his brother, Kenneth (Marilyn) Burtch of Grand Rapids and sister, Lila Singer of San Jose, California and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Edith; his daughter, Darlene (George) Villarreal; his grandchildren, Manuel Villarreal and Teresa Hill; his sister, Dorothy (Don) Nagel and his brother, Melvin (Violet) Burtch.

Louis enjoyed golfing and cards in his Mesa community and loved to do home improvements and help others with theirs. His grandchildren remember his "duck" sounds he used to make them laugh.

Due to the current pandemic situation, there will be no service. The family will gather to bury his remains next to Edith at Memorial Gardens in Midland, MI.



