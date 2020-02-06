Louis J. Klein, 84, of Bay City, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Bay Valley House in Bay City. He was born Jan. 14, 1936 in Saginaw, son of the late Louis and Christine (Boyer) Klein. Louis grew up and attended Saginaw Schools. He married Viola E. Barry on Aug. 12, 2000 in Midland. Louis was preceded in death by his former wife, Margaret in 1995. Louis worked for General Motors
for 29 years, retiring in 1995 and was proud to have served as a union representative. Louis served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict
. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sanford. He liked to play cards, hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife, Viola; daughter, Kay (Mike) McGuire of Vine Grove, Ky.; three sons, Brad (Alida) Klein, Gary Klein and Michael (Karen) Barry of Bay City; grandchildren, Aubree and Cory Howe, Michael and Stephanie McGuire, Mark, Eric Klein, Jason Klein, Janessa Barry and Wyatt Barry. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren; one brother, Karl (Marsha) Klein of Saginaw; and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Louis will take place an 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Samuel Reith officiating. Burial will be in New Edenville Cemetery. Louis' family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the in Louis's memory. Louis' family would like to give a special thank you to all the girls at Bay Valley House for taking such good care of Louis during his stay. Funeral arrangements for Louis have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.