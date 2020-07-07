Dr. Lowell B. LindyDr. Lowell B. Lindy, 86, died June 30, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. At his request, no services will be held.Dr. Lindy was born Feb. 12, 1934 in Thompsonville, Mich. to Carl E. Lindy and Leatha E. Beardslee. He was their only child.Lowell graduated from Lakeview High School with honors, plus he was very active in track, basketball and baseball. He went to Alma College majoring in chemistry and received a full scholarship from The Dow Chemical Co. for his senior year.Lowell worked five summers for the U.S Department of Agriculture and three summers at The Dow Chemical Co. He received his Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1960 from Purdue and presented his thesis work at the fall 1960 ACS meeting.He joined Dow Chemical Co. in 1960 and retired in 1993. His first patent was frothing agents used in floatation mining of copper and nickel in both the U.S. and Canadian markets. He was made the project leader for surfactants and oxide products in the Midland division.Lowell married Barbara Otzman in 1955. They had three children, Kurt (Tracy), Larry and Marla who survive him. He had several grandchildren. Lowell married Catherine F. Grant (Kitzie) in 1984. Kitzie had two children, Charles H. Grant II and Deborah Ann Grant, both of whom predeceased Lowell. Kitzie also has a sister, Mimi and her family who live in North Carolina.In Lowell's world, life became calm. He enjoyed spending summer at his summer place on Lake Vermillion in northern Minnesota. His favorite time was fishing with his good pal, "Chucky" Grant.Lowell has said that Kitzie has opened the door to many things which they both have enjoyed such as visiting her old friends and their wonderful stories, feeding bears white bread from our hands, having a bear climb into our truck box while we were in the cab with its nose against the back window, and having a fox family with five little ones accept him as a member of their group. Wonderful summer activities!