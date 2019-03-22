Lucile P. Stickney passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (Patrick) Donner and Robert (Linda) Stickney; granddaughter, Kristen van Otterloo; and great-grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler Bloodsworth.
Cremation has taken place with a private memorial service planned for a later date. Memorials may be offered to First Baptist Church of Midland where Lucile was a member for many years. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.