Luella lived on this earth for 102 years and two days. She passed on to heaven soon after celebrating her 102 birthday with family and friends sending ice cream cake, chocolate-covered strawberries, balloons, flowers, gifts and wishes of love.



To those who knew her, she will be remembered as the "strongest woman we ever knew," outliving her own parents and grandparents; her husband, Arnold; daughter, Barbara; and all of her many brothers and sisters.



Luella was one of seven children. As strong as she was, she had a tender heart toward anyone going through difficult times. She prayed nightly for each family member by name.



Luella could "do it all" – farm the fields, supervise construction work and fix things, tend to a husband and three daughters, sew their dance costumes, and bake delicious pies like it was nothing. She called "hard work" the secret to a long life. She will be missed.



She is survived by daughters, Rochelle (Don) Bertsch and Janet (Don) Tomalia; grandchildren, Jeanne Rutstein, Larry, Mike and Scott Bertsch, Diane Emeott Korzen, Lisa Holden and Mark Emeott, and Jeffrey Tomalia; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.



The funeral Liturgy will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Fr. Jack Johnson will celebrate with the rite of committal to take place in Columbia Township Cemetery in Unionville. Luella's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County.

