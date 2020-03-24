Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luella "Jean" Krauchenko. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Luella 'Jean' Krauchenko

Luella "Jean" (Shauger) Krauchenko, 87, of Sanford, passed peacefully March 22, 2020. She was born Sept. 30, 1932 on the family farm on Carter Road, Midland County, daughter of the late Paul and Esther (Johnson) Shauger. On July 29, 1950 she married Harold Krauchenko. After following her husband to many Army bases with her daughters in tow, her family settled in Sanford in 1964 where she worked for Bigelow Drug Store and later Sanford Family Pharmacy for over 25 years. After her divorce and retirement, she moved to Albuquerque, N.M. with her daughter Dianne and family until returning to Sanford to care for her sister Dorothy. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, bird watcher and staunch Democrat who loved debating political topics with her brother Paul. Time spent with family, grand and great-grandchildren were some of her most precious moments.

She is survived by daughters, Laura (Dennis) Grubaugh, Susan (Gary) Beach, Michele Krauchenko and Dianne (Keith) Kennedy. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Michael (Brenda), Jason (Shana) and Mark (Teresa) Beach, Stephen (Amy) Grubaugh, Sarah (Steve) Dillon, Jessica and Megan Kennedy; and nine great-grandchildren, Bradley, Tyler, Madilyn, Mylah and Morghan Beach, Zachary and Max Grubaugh, and Brayden and Kyler Dillon. Also surviving are her brothers, William (Doris), George (Ruth) and Paul Shauger. Jean was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Grimason, Dorothy Woodruff and Aileen Kettring.

Jean's family would like to extend a special thanks to her nieces Clareen Grubaugh and Renee Young for the love and care they showed Mom. Memorial contributions may be made to MidMichigan Home Care Hospice Program or the donor's favorite charity. Per Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





