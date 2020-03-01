Luther Devericks
Luther Franklin Devericks, 78, died at McLaren Bay Region Hospital on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Saginaw, Dec. 23, 1941, to the late Harry William and Lula Belle (Brownell) Devericks. On May 23, 1966, he married the love of his life, Rosemary Brady Devericks. Together they had two sons and made their home in Midland.
After his service in the U.S. Army, he worked at the General Motors Corporation, retiring after 33 years of service. He had a passion for old cars and loved to celebrate Christmas with his family. Most days, you would find Luther sporting one of his favorite hats, with a Diet Coke in hand, telling stories about earlier times, or proudly displaying pictures of his family.
He leaves his wife of nearly 54 years, Rosemary Devericks; his sons, James "Jim" (Julie) Devericks and Gary (Shelley) Devericks; five grandchildren, Matt (Maggie) Devericks, John (Cassi) Devericks, Paul (Allyson) Devericks, Allison Devericks, and Brian (Kate) Devericks; three great-grandchildren, Sloan Elizabeth, Kennedy Margaret and Grayson O'Neal Devericks; two sisters, Judy Devericks Touchstone and Caroline Rebecca "Becky" Devericks; two stepbrothers, Joe Booth and Scott Booth; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry William and Lula Belle Devericks; and a brother, Gary Lee Devericks.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Anne Brady Spiker and Clyde and Theresa Brady for their attentiveness and the loving care they provided during Luther's illness.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Mike Parsons will officiate with interment to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens. Luther's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Full military honors will be presented by the Midland Area Veterans and the U.S. Department of the Army. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Pentecostal Temple or the donor's favorite charity in Luther's memory.
Published in Midland Daily News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020