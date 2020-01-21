Lyle T. Root, 83, of Midland, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Brittany Manor. He was born at home on May 27, 1936 in Eaton Rapids, son of the late Lyle D. and Mildred G. (Tidd) Root. He was raised in Bath and graduated from high school there in 1953. He married the former Darlene Jane Alward on Aug. 4, 1956. She preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 1993. Lyle worked for a lumber yard and then retired as a supervisor from Fisher Body. He then worked as a delivery driver for Graff Chevrolet in Gladwin. He served as Chief of Valley Farms Volunteer Fire Department. Lyle enjoyed frettery (woodworking), fishing, sports, word puzzles and puttering in his garage. His favorite activities spent with family included old school Nintendo, card games and trips on the pontoon.



He is survived by his wife, Marylin (Fenskie) Root, whom he married Oct. 26, 1996; children, Lyle (Sharen) Root of Ovid, Brenda Root of Hastings, Timothy (Deanna) Root of Fort Wayne, Ind.; stepchildren, William Jr. (Karen) Fenskie of Midland, Bruce (Stephanie) Fenskie of Saginaw, Trenda (Todd) LaMotte of Owosso; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Susie (Ode) Noe, Linda Clever and Trudy (James) Lindsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Richard, William, Lila (Donald) Kruger; brother-in-law, Gary Clever; and a beloved great-grandchild.



Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Eagle Ridge Church of God, 2808 Waldo Ave. Pastor Bill Greiner will officiate with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bath, Mich. on Friday at 11 a.m. Lyle's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Eagle Ridge Church of God or Senior Services of Midland.