Lynn (Clapp) Morzinski
Lynn Morzinski (Clapp)
On Monday November 9, 2020 Lynn Marie Morzinski, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away at the age of 61.
Lynn was born on January 19, 1959 in Saginaw, MI to Everett Clapp and Gladys Clapp (Pretzer). She graduated from Merrill High School.
Lynn started working at MidMichigan Medical Center at the age of 16 until she was no longer able to in 2019; where she had many different positions during her 44 years with the hospital.
Lynn had an extreme passion for drawing. She enjoyed drawing her dogs, as well as the pets of her friends and coworkers. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she enjoyed spending as much time as she could with them.
Lynn is preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother (Elmer). She is survived by her daughter Sarah (Dan) Hodge, two grandchildren Parker and Addison, her sister Sharon (John) Kress, her brothers Michael Clapp, and Carter (Karen) Clapp, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will are no services planned at this time.
Please consider donating in Lynn's name to the American Cancer Society via:Mosaic | American Cancer Society

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
