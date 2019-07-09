Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne Noneman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynne Catherine Noneman was born Nov. 25, 1958, in Midland Hospital to Nanine (Landis) and Charles Noneman. She joined her parents and other members of her heavenly family, June 30, 2019.



She is survived by her son, Eric Noneman; her siblings, Renna Yuill (Paul) and Ted Noneman; her aunt, Helen Holcomb; and her loving nieces, nephews and Landis cousins who will forever cherish their memories of fun times spent together.



Lynne's diverse career included roles in bank management and in healthcare as a phlebotomist and personal caregiver. However, it was her role as mother to her beloved son Eric that was always primary and most important. He was her sunrise and her sunset.



Lynne loved to live life fully and had a wide range of interests which made her a uniquely fabulous friend to all who knew her. Among her passions included a love of classical music (a gift from her parents), and the Frank Lloyd Wright style of architecture. Lynne also loved to line dance, cook meals for family and friends and travel. A fierce independence, resiliency, internal strength, strong work ethic and a keen sense of humor enabled Lynne to manage her M.S. and continue working years after receiving the diagnosis, as well as enabling her to persevere through her recent battle with cancer.



It is with sincere gratitude that we thank the staff of Woodland Hospice & Bereavement Center in Mount Pleasant. The loving care given Lynne and their support of Eric created a serene environment in which they shared her last days.



A celebration of Lynne's life will be announced at a later date. However, family and friends may send expressions of sympathy and support to 2919 Manor Dr., Midland, MI 48640.

