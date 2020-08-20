M. Suzanne Cross-McLaren
M. Suzanne Cross-McLaren, of Midland, passed away Monday morning, July 27, 2020 at age 84 after an extended illness. She was born Aug. 7, 1935 in Niles, Mich. Sue was always active as a wife, mother and volunteer. She was a commissioned lay minister at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church where she was also a parish receptionist for many years. Sue worked as a charting secretary at Midland Hospital, was a past president of the Women's Auxiliary of American Legion Post 165 and volunteered at MCTV. Her hobbies included reading, square dancing, knitting and most especially, family time.
Sue is survived by her husband, Wilbur; children, James (Donna) Cross, Barbara Graham, Douglas (Janet) Cross and Margaret (Gary) Mark; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Cross; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters; two brothers; one aunt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, George F. and Margaret E. (Werner) Brucker; her first husband, Norman Cross; son, Robert Cross; and grandson, CJ Mark.
A private funeral Mass was celebrated for immediate family at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice
.