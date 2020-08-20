1/1
M. Suzanne Cross-McLaren
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Suzanne Cross-McLaren
M. Suzanne Cross-McLaren, of Midland, passed away Monday morning, July 27, 2020 at age 84 after an extended illness. She was born Aug. 7, 1935 in Niles, Mich. Sue was always active as a wife, mother and volunteer. She was a commissioned lay minister at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church where she was also a parish receptionist for many years. Sue worked as a charting secretary at Midland Hospital, was a past president of the Women's Auxiliary of American Legion Post 165 and volunteered at MCTV. Her hobbies included reading, square dancing, knitting and most especially, family time.
Sue is survived by her husband, Wilbur; children, James (Donna) Cross, Barbara Graham, Douglas (Janet) Cross and Margaret (Gary) Mark; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Cross; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters; two brothers; one aunt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, George F. and Margaret E. (Werner) Brucker; her first husband, Norman Cross; son, Robert Cross; and grandson, CJ Mark.
A private funeral Mass was celebrated for immediate family at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved