Mae Adella Rasmussen
Mae A. Rasmussen, 87, of the Albion, Neb. area, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Newman House Assisted Living in Newman Grove, Neb.
Per her wishes, Mae has been cremated and no local services are planned.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion, Neb. is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Mae Adella Rasmussen, the daughter of Louis and Catherine (Shear) Conley, was born Aug. 18, 1932 at Lansing. Mae attended school through the eighth grade at Midland. She later received her G.E.D.
Mae was united in marriage to Orville Rasmussen in Holyoke, Colo. The couple made their home in Holyoke where she worked as a cook at the local nursing home. Mae later moved to Albion, Neb. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and doing word searches.
Surving Mae are her five children, Rose (Bill) Hall of Midland, Susy Secrist of Albion, Neb., David Rider of Luther, Mich., Ruth Seelye of Midland, Storm (Connie Spann) Rider of Goodlettsville, Tenn.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and fifth generation great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; sons, Raymond Rider, Arnold Rider Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Mary (Jess) Watkins; and brother, Louis.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020