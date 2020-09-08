Mae Jean (Davis) Allen
It is with great sadness that the family of Mae Jean (Davis) Allen announces her passing on Sept. 6, 2020.
Born Dec. 8, 1931, Mae Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Ruth Davis; her loving husband of 53 years, Carl; her sister, Amy Cook; her brother, Ivan; and her grandson, Clinton.
She is survived by her sister, Pamela; brother, David; and four loving sons, Chet (Shelley), Mike( Patti), Rod (Dawn) and Marty (Jane). She was blessed with nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
"Jean" or "Jeannie" as she was known, attended Michigan State University until marrying her longtime beau Carl Allen.
A great supporter of harness racing, Jean was the secretary for Michigan Harness Horseman's Association in the early 1970s. She was an owner and breeder of many stakes winners and record holding Standardbreds. She loved all aspects of the sport, especially the experiences of the Grand Circuit and the friendships of people she met along the way.
"Jeannie" was a loyal wife and biggest fan of Carl's endeavors on and off the racetrack. As the loving mother of "her boys," she could be seen cheering them on at every high school wrestling meet or tournament. She loved collecting wild animal figurines and perfectly placing them in elaborate Christmas scenes all over her home for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to enjoy. Wherever Jean went, so did her camera, capturing church steeples, wildlife and horses throughout her travels. In her later years she became the "Puzzle Queen," insisting on order and keeping her mind sharp. She will forever be remembered for her grace and kindness to all that loved and knew her.
Graveside services will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Smith Hill Cemetery in Otisville, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.