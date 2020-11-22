Marcella BoothMarcella Mae Booth (Doughtery), 92 of Midland, Michigan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 21, 2020 at Colonial Villa, Midland.She was born on September 20, 1928 in Charlevoix, Michigan to the late Harry and Nellie (Brooks) Doughtery. On April 17, 1948, Marcy married Lyle E. Booth in Presque Isle, Michigan, they shared 66 years together before he preceded her in death on September 28, 2014.Marcy worked as a Packer for Keebler Cookie Factory in Grand Rapids, Michigan for many years. Later in her life, she worked as a Cashier at Community Drug Store in downtown Midland.She enjoyed knitting, watercolor painting, cooking, baking and gardening. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband for many years to their Zephyrhills, Florida home.Marcy was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Hope, Michigan for many years where she taught Sunday School Classes. She presently was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Midland.Marcy was a dedicated mother of 6 children for which she was very proud of. Her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She always enjoyed family gatherings at any time of the year.Marcy was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, parents Harry and Nellie, 7 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her children: Donald (Linda) Booth, Donna (Bill) Agle, Garry (Holly) Booth, Tammie (Kevin) Church, Sandi Booth and Greg (Mark) Booth-Vander Wel. She is also survived by her 2 sisters, Leona Graham (Doughtery) and Dora Loretta 'Dolly' Murray (Doughtery).In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Open Door Baptist Church in honor of her memory.The family wishes to express their appreciation to all Colonial Villa Nursing Staff along with Heartland Home and Hospice Staff. Special Thank You to Brandi, Nurse Case Manager, who mom enjoyed sharing past memories about her husband, family and grandchildren.A private family graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery. Graveside services have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.