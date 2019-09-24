Margaret E. Morrison, 85, of Clare, died at home Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born March 2, 1934 in Shepherd, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Starich) Simon. Margaret E. Simon married Mathew W. Morrison, July 17, 1965 in Coleman. She retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1990 after 34 years of service as a secretary. Margaret enjoyed baking for her family, gardening, flowers and was an accomplished bowler. She and Matt were also great dancing partners.



Survivors include her husband, Mathew of Clare; daughters Holly and Tim Harris of Paw Paw, Tracy and Michael Hizer of Rochester Hills; four grandchildren, Logan and Landen Harris, Greyson and Nolan Hizer; brothers, Jim Simon of Coleman, Ernest and Mary Simon of Clare; and sister, Mary Dunlop of Coleman. Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Alex, Steve and Joseph Simon; and sister, Anne Beamish.



Cremation has taken place. Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., 215 W. Adams St., Coleman with Pastor Jim Young officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday starting at 10 a.m., until the time of services. Burial will take place in St. Henry's Cemetery, Rosebush. Memorials may be directed to the .