Margaret was born in St. Charles, Feb. 7, 1927 to the late Archie and Ella (Lange) McPhee. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Hemlock High School in 1944. She married Francis Hart on May 30, 1949.



Upon graduation, she began work as a secretary, attending Saginaw Business Institute in the evenings. In 1950 she and her husband opened the Hart Lunch Fountain and Grill at 312 Haley Street in Midland, which served as a hub of food and friendship. Soon after, they ventured into new areas. Frank entered a journeyman program at The Dow Chemical Co. and Margaret started her career in Midland Public Schools. She served as a school secretary for over 30 years, touching countless lives of families and school staffs. Her delight was to be a positive force each day as she interacted with children, parents, teachers and principals.



For many years, summers were spent traveling throughout Michigan and the U.S., camping at state parks and national forests along the way. In their retirement years, Frank and Margaret spent winters at Hunter's Run Resort in Zephyrhills, Fla. There they were active in the many activities of the park from dances, to euchre, to bingo. For several years, Margaret chaired the Craft Committee and taught many classes. Rarely did one find her without a craft project underway and many family and friends were the beneficiaries of her creativity.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Ronald Warczinsky; son, John Hart; and grandson, Brian Warczinsky. She leaves a sister, Kathryn Schrems; brother, Donald (Mary) McPhee; and sisters-in-law, Catherine Keenan and Alice Hart. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Francis Hart; as well as sister, Dorothy Erskine; and brothers-in-law, Rolland Erskine and George Schrems. Also preceding her in death are brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Ernestine Hart, William and Lucille Mattes, Maurice and Sarah Hart, Timothy and Eleanor Hart, William and Marjorie Hart, Carl and Mary Doerr, Luke and Joyce Hart, Bernard and Mary Hart, Frank Keenan and Leo Hart.



Margaret was a founding member of Blessed Sacrament Church.



A funeral Liturgy will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3109 Swede Ave. in Midland. Father Kevin Maksym will celebrate the Mass, and burial will follow immediately at New Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call at Ware-



Memorials may be made to Gulfside Hospice,



