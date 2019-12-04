Margaret Jarvie Thompson Murray Davie Axtell, 80, a 50-year resident of Midland, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at MidMichigan Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 31, 1939 in Renton, Scotland, Margaret Davie was the daughter of David and Margaret Davie, and sister of Thomas Davie.
Margaret was raised in Scotland, a short drive from the beautiful waters of Loch Lomond in the Great Trossachs Forest National Nature Reserve. She had been a Highland dancer and dreamed of becoming a Trail Guide through the wooded glens and braes near Ben Lomond. At 17, Margaret took a governess position in Glencoe, Ill. with the Greenebaum family. She had warm sentiments of her first American family, and adventures in Chicago.
Margaret Davie's marriage to Thomas E. Axtell brought her to Michigan. While her children were young, she ran an in-home daycare. Known for an exceptional work ethic, she spent 23 years catering to and befriending residents and their visitors at Midland's Washington Woods Senior Citizen housing dining room. Margaret retired at 76, enjoying her last four years in sunny Louisville, Ky., with her daughter, Audra J. Axtell and grand-dog Luna. Lovingly known as Nana to her grandchildren, and "The Margaret" to friends, she treasured time with her children, grandchildren and friends while vacationing near the Straits of Mackinaw, an area which reminded her of her Scotland home.
Margaret is survived by her daughter and son, Audra June Axtell of Louisville, Ky., and Alex Thomas Axtell and wife, Amy, of Midland; and grandsons, William Davie Axtell and Samuel Edward Axtell.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate the life of our beloved Margaret on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. (memorial service begins at 6 p.m.) at Ware-Smith
-Woolever, located at 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland. www.waresmithwoolever.com
, 989-631-2292.